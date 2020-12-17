Snapdeal partners NPCI to enable doorstep QR Code payments for orders

-
E-commerce major Snapdeal on Thursday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to allow shoppers to make QR-based digital payments at the time of accepting delivery of their orders.
The facility is aimed especially at new or first-time users who are not comfortable in pre-paying for the goods at the time of purchase, a statement said.
Customers will be offered the QR-code payment option at their doorstep as part of the delivery process.
The facility will work with all UPI-payment options, including Bhim, Google Pay, Whatsapp Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and UPI apps from leading private and public sector banks like HDFC, SBI, ICICI and others, it added.
Snapdeal buyers who bank with cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) will also be able to pay via this feature, it said.
"Given Snapdeal's strong connect with buyers in non-metro cities, this integration is also aimed at increasing the usage and adoption of UPI-based payments in smaller cities," the statement added.
This will also help increase usage of UPI by offering hassle-free payment across a variety of merchants.
Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President at Snapdeal said the company is always on the lookout for additional ways to make the online experience better and more convenient for customers, especially for those who are starting their online journeys.
"This integration with NPCI allows our users to time the payment to their comfort levels and also enables our delivery partners to reduce handling of cash. We also believe that this will expand the adoption of UPI in smaller cities and towns in India," he added.
Using links on their delivery app, the delivery executive will generate a UPI-linked QR code for the order amount.
The customer will be able to scan the code with any UPI-linked payment app on their phone and pay for their purchase.
The customer will be able to confirm the name of the payee and the amount before approving the payment, the statement said.
"We believe this initiative will boost UPI transactions among numerous buyers and provide extra confidence to them to perform digital transactions even though they chose COD as an option," Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing at NPCI, said.
