Soap vs handwash: In time of crisis, firms set aside age-old differences

Given the magnitude and scale of the current Covid-19 crisis and the need to reinforce simple hygiene habits among people, soap brands Dettol and Lifebuoy are finding common ground. Using different tools to put forth the point of cleanliness above all and the need to wash one’s hands well, the two are setting aside their age-old differences.

The two brands have been fighting a bitter battle over their ads in court for years, while one emphasises the efficacy of soap, the other pitches the potency of its handwash. In fact as recently as a month ago Hindustan Unilever (HUL) hauled ...