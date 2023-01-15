JUST IN
Software company CircleCi confirms hackers stole data of some customers
Regional carrier Flybig starts flight service from Itanagar to Guwahati
IIFCL extends Rs 6,630-cr loan for development of airports: MD Jaishankar
Lalit Modi names his son as successor beneficiary in KK Modi Family Trust
Ratan Tata-backed Repos expects to grow three-fold this fiscal to Rs 185 cr
BMW increasing focus on India, sees growth potential amid low penetration
Greaves Cotton to expand electric 2-wheeler portfolio to build market share
Esports players seek clear definition of online games during consultations
Logistics market abuzz with entry of global players, PE fund managers
Lenders plan to put Reliance Communications HQ in Navi Mumbai on sale
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Regional carrier Flybig starts flight service from Itanagar to Guwahati
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Software company CircleCi confirms hackers stole data of some customers

Several customers have already informed the company of unauthorised access to their systems

Topics
Data breach | Cyber Attacks | Data Theft

IANS  |  San Francisco 

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking
This vulnerable system allowed the theft of session tokens, which were used to keep the employee logged in to specific applications

Software company CircleCi, whose products are popular with developers and software engineers, has confirmed that some customers' data were stolen in a data breach last month.

Although the employee's access was secured with two-factor authentication, the company said that the intruder gained access through a laptop that was infected with malware, reports TechCrunch.

This vulnerable system allowed the theft of session tokens, which were used to keep the employee logged in to specific applications.

The company accepted responsibility for the breach, labelling it a "systems failure" and added that its antivirus software failed to find the malware on the employee's laptop that was stealing tokens.

According to CircleCi, the theft of the session token allowed the hackers to use the employee's identity to access some of the company's production systems, which include customer data.

"Because the targeted employee had privileges to generate production access tokens as part of the employee's regular duties, the unauthorised third party was able to access and exfiltrate data from a subset of databases and stores, including customer environment variables, tokens and keys," said Rob Zuber, chief technology officer, CircleCi.

"We encourage customers who have yet to take action to do so in order to prevent unauthorised access to third-party systems and stores," Zuber added.

Moreover, he said that the hackers had access from December 16 through January 4.

Several customers have already informed the company of unauthorised access to their systems, Zuber added.

--IANS

aj/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Data breach

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 17:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.