JUST IN
Pine Labs sees huge demand for its buy-now-pay-later service in hinterlands
Industrial & warehousing leasing up 9% YoY on strong demand: Colliers study
Ultraviolette open bookings for F77 e-bike from today; check details
A deep dive into what is really going on between The Wire and Meta
How Kia turned out to be a 'sweet price band' for upper middle class
Hindustan Zinc eyeing acquisitions in US, Europe in new growth push
Diwali orders for Sivakasi firecracker units not enough to lift spirits
Reliance to commission its deepwater MJ gas condensate field by year-end
Debt MFs face lower risk, may put up a better show in Samvat 2079
IPO delayed due to Ukraine-Russia war and Omicron wave: Go First
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Pine Labs sees huge demand for its buy-now-pay-later service in hinterlands
Business Standard

Sony Pictures India rebrands channel portfolio to align with global ethos

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with the Japanese conglomerate's global ethos, the company said in a statement on Monday

Topics
Sony Pictures Networks | sony pictures india | Entertainment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Logo of Sony Pictures Network
Logo of Sony Pictures Network

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with the Japanese conglomerate's global ethos, the company said in a statement on Monday.

According to N P Singh, managing director and CEO, SPNI, "The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well."

"The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel," he added.

Sony's networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment -- and the logos reflect this. The new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum, it said.

"The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony's networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sony Pictures Networks

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 22:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.