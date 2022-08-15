Sony PlayStation4 pipped Xbox One sales, admits Microsoft: Report

-
Microsoft has finally admitted that Sony PlayStation4 piped its Xbox One gaming console in terms of ales and installed base.
Documents submitted to Brazil's national competition regulator have revealed these numbers, reports The Verge.
"Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice as many Xbox in the last generation," Microsoft said in those documents.
Microsoft did not reveal Xbox One sales figures since 2016.
Sony also no longer report PS4 shipments and its lifetime sales numbers stays at 117.2 million.
According to the documents, Microsoft may have sold less than approximately 58.5 million units of Xbox One consoles.
Microsoft appears to be closing the gap with its Xbox Series S / X consoles.
According to Ampere Analysis, "Sony ended 2021 with PS5 cumulative sell-through reaching 17 million units, around 1.6 times the performance of Xbox Series sales."
Late last month, Sony warned weaker sales of its PlayStation (PS) gaming consoles ahead, along with reducing its annual profit outlook, as it closed the $3.7 billion acquisition of Bungie, the developer of Destiny and hugely popular Halo franchise.
Sony revealed it shipped 2.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its June quarter, up only 4 per cent from the 2.3 million shipped during the same period last year.
PS5 lifetime shipments have now reached 21.7 million.
Microsoft earlier said it expects revenue to decline in the low to mid-single digits, driven by declines in first-party gaming content on Xbox consoles.
In its June quarter, gaming revenue declined 7 per cent and 5 per cent in constant currency.
