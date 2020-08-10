SpiceJet introduces in-flight entertainment, can be accessed on devices

on Monday said it has launched a revamped complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system called 'SpiceScreen' that can be accessed by passengers on any of their personal hand-held devices like mobiles or laptops.

In a press release, the airline said the new IFE system will have content like blockbuster movies, popular TV shows, cartoons and stand-up comedies.

"An enhanced version of the airline's existing in-flight entertainment, SpiceScreen...enables seamless delivery of content on to the personal devices of the passengers through the Wi-Fi network," it noted.

Unlike traditional in-flight entertainment systems, flyers can access SpiceScreen on any of their hand-held devices a smartphone, tablet or a laptop by simply connecting to the on-board wireless network by following a few easy steps, the airline said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "While we are extremely happy to launch our revamped in-flight entertainment system offering our passengers the latest and the best blockbuster content, what makes me specially happy and proud is that most of the technology used in SpiceScreen is 'Made in India' developed indigenously by our team along with a local startup".

The airline said SpiceScreen will also feature compelling regional content for users in eight major languages Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, India has formed bilateral air bubbles with countries like the USA, the UK, France and Germany wherein airlines of both the countries are allowed to operate international flights under certain restrictions.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights were resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the country.

