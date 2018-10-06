Spreading wings, IndiGo to launch flights to Male, Phuket from next month

Budget carrier Saturday announced expansion of its overseas network with the launch of flight services to and from next month.

will be connected with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi, while services to will be operated from Delhi, said in a release.

IndiGo's announcement comes ahead of GoAir's launch of flight services to the two new destinations in and from next week onwards.

has also announced special inaugural fares starting Rs 5,799 for the new flights.



will be a daily operations from Kochi and five-times per week from Mumbai, the airline said, adding that the services on the Bengaluru-Male route will be operated twice a week.

The Delhi- flight will operate six times in a week, it added.

Commenting on the new international services, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "We are pleased to announce Male and Phuket as our 13th and 14th international destination effective November. We will operate direct flights to Male from three key cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi. And we will also operate non-stop flights between Delhi and Phuket".



Both Male and Phuket are key markets for IndiGo and it sees great potential in the growth of tourism from India with these two new destinations.

"IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers wherever they demand it," he added.