Drunk flier tries to enter IndiGo plane cockpit to charge phone, offloaded

In a bizzare incident, a drunk passenger tried to enter the of a Kolkata-bound plane Monday on the pretext of charging his mobile phone, according to a

Following the incident, which happened when the aircraft was yet to take off, the "unruly passenger" was offloaded and later taken to police station by the He was let off after questioning.

An said that while an aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the stating that his mobile needs to be charged.

"Following standard operating procedures the operating 6E-395 flight from to (September 24, 2018) had initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation," the said in a statement.

Passengers are prohibited from entering the of a commercial flight.

An at airport police station here said the person, who was around 35 years old, was taken to police station but was later let off after questioning.

"He was drunk and wanted to charge his So he moved towards the cockpit. Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case," the said.