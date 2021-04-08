State-run BSNL, MTNL yet to clear AGR dues of over Rs 10,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Centre mandates all ministries, public depts to use BSNL, MTNL services
DoT, Dipam lock horns over real estate asset valuation of BSNL-MTNL
BSNL-MTNL merger shelved as GoM says not feasible; Cabinet to meet soon
Govt eyes Rs 6,200 crore in AGR dues from Airtel, Voda Idea by March 31
MTNL may become BSNL's virtual network operator; DoT seeks nod from DCC
-
State-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have not cleared their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of over Rs 10,000 crore as calculated by the Department of Telecom, according to an official source.
As per the DoT's calculation, AGR liability of BSNL was to the tune of Rs 5,835 crore and for MTNL it was around Rs 4,352 crore up to financial year 2016-17, which includes interest, penalty and interest on penalty.
According to the official source, BSNL and MTNL have not paid any amount towards their liability.
The Supreme Court had last year directed that telecom operators will have to pay 10 per cent of the total dues as demanded by DoT by March 31, 2021.
BSNL and MTNL were not party to the litigation in the AGR case before the apex court, but the telecom PSUs were named in DoT's list of companies from whom dues were to be recovered.
As per government calculations, total AGR liability of Bharti Airtel is Rs 43,980 crore, Vodafone Idea (VIL) Rs 58,254 crore, Tata Group Rs 16,798 crore, Quadrant Televentures Rs 189.22 crore, Reliance Jio Rs 195 crore, Aircel Rs 12,389 crore, Reliance Communications (including Sistema Shyam) Rs 25,194 crore and Videocon Telecom Rs 1,376 crore.
Telecom companies that have shut their business in India, namely Loop Telecom, Etisalat DB and S Tel jointly were liable to pay Rs 604 crore.
Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore out of the total demand, Vodafone Idea Rs 7,854.37crore, Tata Group Rs 4,197.37 crore, Quadrant Televentures 19.73 crore, Reliance Jio Rs 195.18 crore, Hughes Communications Rs 62.9 crore, RCom Rs 4.69 crore and Etisalat DB Rs 8.24 crore (through liquidator), according to official data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU