Steel Strip Wheels to set up JV with Israel's Redler Technologies

-
ALSO READ
Wheels India expects demand for cast aluminium wheels to grow this year
Wheels India reports 6% rise in Q1 net profit as CV demand rises
Biden welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Gaza-based militants
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire hours after deadly strikes
Wheels India reports net profit at Rs 15.14 cr for July-September quarter
-
Auto component maker Steel Strip Wheels Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact to form a joint venture with Israel's Redler Technologies for development, manufacturing and sales of motion controllers for electric vehicles in India.
The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the same and will collaborate on EV controllers for two-, three- and four-wheelers, Steel Strip Wheels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The association will synergise the company's manufacturing capability, large consumer access and strong Indian presence with Redler's access to advanced technology, it added.
While Steel Strip Wheels is an automotive wheel maker, Redler is into design, development and production of servo motion control systems, intelligent circuit breakers and power distribution systems, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU