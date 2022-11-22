JUST IN
Steel Strip Wheels to set up JV with Israel's Redler Technologies

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the same and will collaborate on EV controllers for two-, three- and four-wheelers

Topics
Steel Strip Wheels | joint ventures in India | Auto component makers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Auto sector
The association will synergise the company's manufacturing capability, large consumer access and strong Indian presence with Redler's access to advanced technology

Auto component maker Steel Strip Wheels Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact to form a joint venture with Israel's Redler Technologies for development, manufacturing and sales of motion controllers for electric vehicles in India.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the same and will collaborate on EV controllers for two-, three- and four-wheelers, Steel Strip Wheels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The association will synergise the company's manufacturing capability, large consumer access and strong Indian presence with Redler's access to advanced technology, it added.

While Steel Strip Wheels is an automotive wheel maker, Redler is into design, development and production of servo motion control systems, intelligent circuit breakers and power distribution systems, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:45 IST

