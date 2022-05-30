Sun Pharma eyes high single digit top line growth in FY23: Dilip Shanghvi

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,059 cr
Sun Pharma's Halol unit gets 10 observations under USFDA's Form 483
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
After supply, logistics emerges as biggest threat to vaccination programs
Austrian Parliament votes to introduce mandatory vaccination from February
-
Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it expects high single-digit top-line growth in the current financial year with all its business verticals well placed to lead the charge.
The company, which posted revenues of Rs 38,426 crore in FY22, aims to invest 7-8 per cent of sales in the R&D front in the ongoing fiscal.
"We expect high single-digit top-line growth for FY23. All our businesses are positioned for growth. Ramp up in our global speciality business is expected to continue," Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said in an analyst call.
He noted that markets across the globe were now in the process of normalising.
"R&D investments are expected to be between 7-8 per cent of sales next year," Shanghvi noted.
On its Halol-based manufacturing plant, he stated that the company will be filing its response to the FDA on the corrective actions to be undertaken to address the observations within the stipulated time.
Earlier this month, the US health regulator had issued a 'Form 483' with ten observations after inspecting the company's Halol-based plant in Gujarat. As per USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of the Halol facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU