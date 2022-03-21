Sun Pharma to acquire 11.28 pc stake in Zenotech from Daiichi Sankyo

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
Tepco finds melting of ice wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC makes muted market debut on D-Street
Aurobindo, Sun Pharma recall products in US market for defaulting norms
Strong specialty sales and volumes keep it sunny for Sun Pharma
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Company to acquire the latter's 11.28 per cent stake in Zenotech Laboratories.
Sun Pharma said it will pay Rs 5.32 crore for the stake.
The primary objective of the transaction from acquirer's perspective is to consolidate its holding in the target company, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
After the acquisition, Sun Pharma's stake in Zenotech will increase from 57.56 per cent to 68.84 per cent, it added.
The acquisition is expected to complete in 30 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU