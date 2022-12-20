Sundar Pichai calls on Jaishankar to discuss India's digital transformation

India's digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on Tuesday between External Affairs Minister and and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Monday, Pichai said is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend USD 75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

"Great to meet CEO, @ and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

Pichai's meeting with Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

