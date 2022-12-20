JUST IN
New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills
Business Standard

Sundar Pichai calls on Jaishankar to discuss India's digital transformation

India's digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on Tuesday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Topics
Google CEO Sundar Pichai | S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
India's digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on Tuesday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Monday, Pichai said Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend USD 75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

"Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

Pichai's meeting with Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:24 IST

