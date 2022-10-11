JUST IN
Business Standard

Suzlon secures 144.9 MW wind power order from Aditya Birla Group

Suzlon Group on Tuesday announced that it has bagged an order for the development of 144.9 MW of wind power projects for Aditya Birla Group

Topics
Suzlon Energy | Wind Power Projects | Aditya Birla Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Group on Tuesday announced that it has bagged an order for the development of 144.9 MW of wind power projects for Aditya Birla Group.

"Suzlon Group, which has India's largest wind energy installed base, today announced its new order win for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian Conglomerate," a statement said.

Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (wind turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Vinod R Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Suzlon Group said, "It is a matter of pride to announce our order with Aditya Birla Group. The confidence of our customers in us as a wind energy expert is very important to us".

Suzlon wind turbines typically range over 70-80 per cent on domestic content and are manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain, it claimed.

Green power from the project will go for captive use for their manufacturing facilities and other needs, thereby helping create a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 0.94 lakh households and curb 3.72 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 20:26 IST

