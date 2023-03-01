JUST IN
Business Standard

Suzuki Motorcycle launches scooters compliant with latest emission norms

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday said it has launched a range of scooters, which conform with the upcoming stricter emission norms, priced between Rs 79,400 to Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The logo of Suzuki Motors is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday said it has launched a range of scooters, which conform with the upcoming stricter emission norms, priced between Rs 79,400 to Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company's 125cc scooters, including Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street, get the latest on-board diagnostics (OBD2-A) system.

Suzuki has also introduced E20 fuel-compliant engines on the Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street range.

"Suzuki's powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders' hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible to E20 fuel," Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President (Sales, Marketing and After Sales) Devashish Handa said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 21:00 IST

