Synechron to hire up to 2,000 professionals to boost India plans

Digital transformation consulting firm Synechron on Monday announced plans to hire up to 2,000 professionals to specifically boost its India operations in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.
Additionally, the company said it will look at fulfilling open positions across the US, Europe, Middle East and the APAC regions.
"We are witnessing huge growth in India this year specifically in digital transformation initiatives across various BFSI clients. Although our focus is to hire people with strong domain knowledge, we will still be looking at dedicated professionals in the range of 4 to 10 years of relevant experience," informed Hareesha Pattaje, Managing Director and Delivery Head India, Synechron.
The key skills the company is currently looking at include Java full stack, angular/react, Cloud and DevOps, data engineers, UI/UX specialists, automation engineers, agile coaches and business analysts.
"We are also leveraging our internal talent, who are frequently cross-skilling and upskilling themselves, to be placed in appropriate roles," Pattaje added.
Synechron recently made two back-to-back acquisitions over a short span of six months. The first acquisition was Citihub Digital, a technology consulting firm for the financial services industry, and the other was Attra, an Australia-based technology services and solutions provider focused on the banking, finance and payments industries.
"Synechron has always been proactive with solutions to cater to our global clients, who are looking strongly at digital transformation to enable their end customers to transact more effectively and intelligently," said Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO, Synechron.
The company, which saw its global operating locations increasing to 22 in 2021 from 18 in 2020 with over 10,000 employees producing over $650 million in annual revenue, is seeking to hire talented professionals across levels.
--IANS
na/
