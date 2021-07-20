Tamil Nadu receives Rs 28,508 cr investment commitments; GE to set up CoE

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday received
investment commitments to the tune of Rs 28,508 crore from 49 companies across various segments that will create 83,482 jobs in the state.
The event, organised by the industries department and 'Guidance Tamil Nadu,' also saw Chief Minister M K Stalin laying the foundation stone for nine projects, entailing investments of Rs 4,250 crore that will generate 21,630 jobs.
An official release said 35 Memorandums of Understanding were signed in the presence of the chief minister, with a cumulative investment of Rs 17,141 crore, which would create 55,054 jobs.
Stalin also inaugurated five new projects with an investment commitment of Rs 7,117 crore and employment generation to 6,798 people.
"The total investment committed in the 49 projects is Rs 28,508 crore and employment opportunities to 83,482 people", the release said.
General Electric (GE) has proposed to establish a Centre of Excellence to enhance production of aircraft and aeronautical components for industries in the aerospace and defence sector, using advanced manufacturing technologies.
While there was no mention of the investment details, the release said an MoU was signed by top executives of GE and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) on Tuesday in the presence of the chief minister.
As per the MoU, the total investments proposed (Rs 28,508 crore) are spread across electronics, auto-components, industrial parks, information technology, manufacturing, food processing, footwear and pharmaceuticals.
Guidance Tamil Nadu said it entered into an MoU with American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association to promote start-ups in innovation, research and development in Tamil Nadu.
The digital accelerator programme sanctions grants to start-up projects engaged in innovation, Research and Development.
The government has sanctioned Rs five crore for this programme.
Seventy five applications have been received, out of which five companies have been selected for sanction of the grant, the release said, adding that the Chief Minister handed over the sanction orders to them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU