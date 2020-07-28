JUST IN
Tata Coffee Q1 net profit jumps 77% to Rs 62 cr; total income up 26%

Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June

Tata Coffee | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Coffee Q1 net profit jumps 77% to Rs 62 cr; total income up 26%
Consolidated total income for the quarter higher at Rs 592 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year ago period.

"Consolidated total income for the quarter higher at Rs 592 crore compared to Rs 472 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 26 per cent, driven by improved performance from the value-added businesses," Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 23:30 IST

