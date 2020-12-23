Tata Communications acquires 58.1% stake in eSIM company Oasis

-
ALSO READ
Tata Communications hits over 2-year high; stock zooms 112% in 3 months
eSIM fraud: Don't respond to fraudsters' blandishments or threats
Tata Communications Q2 consolidated profit up 7-fold to Rs 385 crore
Tata Communications, Micron partner for e-SIM biz; delivery in H1 2021
Tata Communications appoints Kabir Ahmed Shakir as Chief Financial Officer
-
Digital technology firm Tata Communications on Wednesday said it has acquired 58.1 per cent stake in France-based eSIM company Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).
Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies.
With this investment, eSIM technology will be fully integrated into Tata Communications' connectivity solution offering, the company said in a statement.
It, however, didn't disclose the amount it has invested.
eSIMs facilitate secure, reliable, and cost-efficient cellular connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.
Unlike traditional SIM, new connections on eSIM can be activated remotely and also customised without the need of customer visiting contact centres of companies physically.
"...the rise in the number of M2M connections globally show that there is immense opportunity in the eSIM market. Oasis has the right mix of technology expertise, agility as well as exceptional talent," Tata Communications Chief Strategy Officer Tri Pham said in the statement.
"Through this investment, we will focus on the software layer of the Tata Communications MOVE portfolio and drive further innovation in eSIM technology through product roadmap R&D," Pham added.
Forecasts predict that by 2025 there will be 2 billion shipped eSIM-enabled devices, the statement said.
Oasis CEO Olivier Leroux said, "We are looking forward to leveraging our joint capabilities to develop and co-create products and solutions to enable end-to-end embedded connectivity and to transform businesses through the latest mobile technologies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU