Tata Communications, Micron partner for e-SIM biz; delivery in H1 2021

Tata Communications on Tuesday said it has partnered with Micron Technology for a cloud based e-SIM business to replace the existing physical SIM cards.
The e-SIM shipments are expected to start in the first half of next year, it added.
"Micron Technology, Inc and Tata Communications...are joining forces to create a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution that will simplify and accelerate large-scale global deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices.
"This solution will be powered by a new virtual SIM, the world's first cloud-based embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM), which offers a flexible, scalable alternative to conventional physical SIM cards," Tata Communications said in a statement.
The cloud-based e-SIM will be enabled by Micron.
"With this technology, the Tata Communications MOVE Global IoT Solution will offer a pervasive, end-to-end solution for zero-touch onboarding of connected IoT devices to cloud services across 200 countries and territories - backed by the company's relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide," the statement added.
Industry projections of 50 billion IoT device deployments by 2020 has fallen short, with only around 9 billion IoT devices deployed as of now, it said.
The disparity stems from vastly underestimated challenges with cellular-enabled connectivity and cybersecurity, which hamper IoT growth, the company said.
"IoT solutions can help businesses become more efficient and productive, and can also bring in new opportunities and innovations, enabling them to scale new levels of growth.
"By joining forces with Micron to reimagine edge connectivity and security, we will create a new paradigm that will rapidly accelerate and simplify IoT deployment," Tata Communications Chief Strategy Officer Tri Pham said.
