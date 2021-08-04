Tata Communications Q1 consolidated net profit grows 15% to Rs 296 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
-
Tata Communications on Wednesday posted about 15 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 296.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.
The company had a profit of Rs 257.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
"In a challenging quarter impacted by the second wave of COVID-19, we have delivered a robust performance. The global markets are slowly opening up and we are witnessing greenshoots of demand recovery," Tata Communications Managing Director and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.
The consolidated revenue of Tata Communications declined by about 7 per cent to Rs 4,103 crore during the reported quarter as compared to Rs 4,403 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
Data business revenue declined by 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to Rs 3,104 crore.
"Data business continues to be affected by Covid related slowdown. Enterprise decisions have been slow due to macroeconomic headwinds leading to longer lead time for deal wins. Service delivery was affected by lockdowns during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
Digital platforms and services business of Tata Communications were affected by moderation of collaboration traffic which was at its peak in the same quarter a year ago.
Revenue in the segment fell by 12.8 per cent on a y-o-y basis.
"There are early signs of recovery and an uptake of usage based services in geographies where economies have opened," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU