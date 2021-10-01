Tata Group firms make open offer to acquire 26% stake in Tejas Networks

-
ALSO READ
Samsung skips telecom PLI scheme; Ericsson participates through Jabil
Security clearance delay for equipment hits telecom gear makers
Telecom companies, gear makers divided over India's 5G spectrum trials
Picking the right sports gear to enhance your fitness performance
Tejas Networks hits upper circuit as Tata Sons arm to buy controlling stake
-
Tata Group firms on Friday made open offer to acquire upto 26 per cent stake in domestic telecom gear firm Tejas Networks for around Rs 1,038 crore.
The offer is part of Tata Group's bid to acquire a controlling stake in Tejas Networks.
Under the open offer, Tata Sons and its subsidiaries Panatone Finvest, Akashastha Technologies have made a cash offer to acquire around crore fully paid-up equity shares of Tejas Networks at a price of Rs 258 apiece.
"This open offer is being made by the acquirers and the PAC to all the eligible shareholders of the target company (Tejas Networks) to acquire up to 4,02,55,631 equity shares, constituting 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital at a price of Rs 258 per offer share aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 10,38,59,52,798," the letter of open offer said.
Tejas Networks on July 29 had said that an arm of Tata Sons will acquire controlling stake in it for nearly Rs 1,890 crore in a multi-step deal and the company has executed definitive agreements with Panatone Finvest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU