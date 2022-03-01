Tata Motors domestic sales rise 27% to 73,875 units in February

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran deny reports of leadership changes at Tata Sons
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM ahead of Air India handover
N Chandrasekaran's term as Tata Sons chairman renewed for another 5 years
Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata welcomes Air India back into the fold
-
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales increased by 27 per cent year-on-year to 73,875 units in February.
The company had dispatched 58,366 units in February 2021.
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market last month rose by 47 per cent to 39,981 units compared to 27,225 units in the same month last year.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 9 per cent to 33,894 units from 31,141 units in the year-ago period, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU