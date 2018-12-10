Tata Motors group global sales dip 7% in November to 104,964 units

Tata Motors' group global wholesales in November last year stood at 1,12,473 units. Monday reported 7 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including (JLR), at 1,04,964 units in November 2018.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in November were at 66,429 units, lower by 7 per cent from the year-ago month, said in a statement.

JLR sales were at 49,312 units.

While Jaguar wholesales for the month were 15,114 vehicles, that of Land Rover were at 34,198 units.

The company further said its global wholesales of all commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at 38,535 units last month, down 6 per cent from the same period last year.