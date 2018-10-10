Tata Motors launches updated version of Tigor starting at Rs 520,000

Wednesday launched an updated version of its Tigor, priced between Rs 520,000 and Rs 738,000 (ex-showroom).

The petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 520,000 and Rs 665,000, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 609,000 and Rs 738,000.

"The segment has been an important space for customers seeking premium-ness at best value coupled with bold and attractive looks," CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said.

The company is confident that the new Tigor will create excitement towards the brand, fostering the ongoing PV (passenger vehicles) growth journey, he added.

The petrol variants of the new Tigor are powered by a 1.2 litre engine while the diesel trims come with 1.05 litre powertrain.