JUST IN
Go First takes two ECLGS loans totaling Rs 203.5 crore amid cash crunch
Tata Power Solar Systems launches off-grid solar solutions in Bengal, Bihar
Housing sales in tier-1 cities in 2022 set to cross previous peak of 2014
Moonlighting is a conflict of interest, says IBM to its employees
Remain committed to users, developers; evaluating next steps: Google India
Tech Mahindra to consider interim dividend for FY23 in board meeting
Govt nudges LIC to tweak product strategy for better investor return
Analysts positive on Bank Nifty, advise picking up stocks on dips
Global Health Limited's IPO to open on November 3: Red Herring Prospectus
JSW Steel's 2 Indian subsidiaries expected to return to profit in Q3 FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Housing sales in tier-1 cities in 2022 set to cross previous peak of 2014
Business Standard

Tata Power Solar Systems launches off-grid solar solutions in Bengal, Bihar

Tata Power Solar Systems on Wednesday announced the launch of cost-efficient solar off-grid solutions in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Topics
Tata Power Solar | West Bengal | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representational image | Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Power Solar Systems on Wednesday announced the launch of cost-efficient solar off-grid solutions in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL).

The off-grid solutions provide a combination of high-efficient solar modules, inverters and batteries and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1 - 10 Kw with 5-year warranty, a company statement said.

The solutions offered by the company are engineered to provide an efficient integrated power system to consumers for their power backup requirements in times of grid supply shortages.

The solution was unveiled in the presence of S Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal; Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Director (Distribution), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd and Nayak, Director (EV), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd in Kolkata.

These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day time and enable consumers access sustainable electricity by reducing their reliance on costly and polluting alternatives like diesel generators during night time and outages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Power Solar

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.