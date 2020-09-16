JUST IN
Tata Projects wins bid to construct new parliament building: Officials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, officials said.

L&T Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, they said.

"The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building," an official said.

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and it is expected to be completed in 21 months.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The CPWD said the existing Parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of the project.
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 19:45 IST

