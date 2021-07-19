Tata Steel arm, Jindal Stainless sign MoU for chrome ore mining in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Revoking of CVD, ADD to hurt earnings of domestic stainless steel industry
Jindal Stainless chalks out Rs 2,000-3,000 cr capex plan for next 2-3 yrs
Google delays Chrome's blocking of tracking cookies to late 2023
Tata Steel Mining aims to double ferro chrome capacity to 900,000 tonne
Andhra govt allots land to OP Jindal's Rs 7,500-crore steel plant
-
Tata Steel Mining Ltd and Jindal
Stainless Ltd signed an MoU to jointly unearth chrome ore locked up in the boundary between their mines located at Sukinda in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Monday.
This initiative will help conservation of chromite ore which otherwise would have been left unmined forever, Jindal Stainless said in a statement.
"This unique partnership sets an example for sustainable chrome ore mining in an innovative manner. Both the companies would now initiate steps to get necessary statutory approvals from authorities concerned before jointly starting mining operations," it said.
TSML managing director M C Thomas said the company is committed to sustainable mining.
"Such a joint initiative will set examples for organisations especially in the mining industry to collaborate in the larger interest of mineral conservation and sustainability. These will redefine the way mining is done through technology, mineral conservation and safety," he said.
TSML is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.
Jindal Stainless managing director Abhyuday Jindal said this is a very unique collaboration where JSL and TSML will derive maximum value from a joint mining effort.
This initiative will enhance the availability of ore in the region without any adverse environmental impact, as it is an already explored area, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU