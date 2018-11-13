Tata Steel Q2 net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 31 bn on strong sales

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 19.34 bn, still below estimate
Tata Steel: Deal with ThyssenKrupp to revive sentiment; boost stock
Tata Steel Q1 PAT doubles to Rs 19.34 bn YoY, Ebitda at 20-quarter high
Tata Steel's domestic production higher by 2.18% at 3.27 mt in Sept Q2
Tata Steel reports consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 146.88 billion
-
Tata Steel Ltd reported a more than three-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, handily beating market estimates, helped by strong sales in India.
Net profit came in at Rs 31.16 billion ($428.79 million) in its fiscal second quarter ended September 30 from Rs 10.18 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Thirteen analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based firm to post a profit of Rs 22.47 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.
Total revenue from operations rose 34.1 per cent to Rs 435.44 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU