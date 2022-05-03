Tata Steel Q4 net jumps 37% to Rs 9,835 cr on account of higher income

-
Tata Steel on Tuesday posted a 37 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,835.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of higher income.
The steel major had reported a net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.
During January-March 2022, Tata Steel's total income jumped to Rs 69,615.70 crore from Rs 50,300.55 crore earlier.
Total expenses rose to Rs 57,635.79 crore from Rs 40,102.97 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.
