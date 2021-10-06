Tata Steel's output grows 7% in July-September period

on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated steel output to 7.78 million tonnes (MT) for the July-September period this year.

The company's consolidated steel production was 7.25 MT in the same period last year, said in a statement.

Tata Steel's consolidated sales during the quarter under review fell around 6 per cent to 7.4 MT, from 7.87 MT in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

In India, India produced 4.73 MT of steel in the September quarter, compared to 4.59 MT in the year-ago quarter. The sales in India stood at 4.64 MT, against 5.05 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe produced 2.56 MT of steel as against 2.15 MT a year ago, while sales in Europe fell to 2.16 MT from 2.27 MT earlier.

Production of Tata Steel South-East Asia during the said period was 0.49 MT, against 0.51 a year ago. Its sales stood at 0.60 MT compared to 0.55 MT in the year-ago period.

India headquartered Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel with an annual capacity of 34 MT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)