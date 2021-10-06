Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA to market generic Brexpiprazole tablets

-
ALSO READ
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Centre releases Rs 894 crore for Uttarakhand's health sector
Auto industry defers Expo for the first time ever on Covid-19 scare
Spurt in outsourcing, digital deals to drive IT sector rebound: Crisil
PLI Scheme for auto sector to promote electric vehicles needs a relook
-
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic Brexpiprazole tablets, which are used with anti-depressant medicines for the treatment of major depressive disorder, in the American market.
The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic Brexpiprazole tablets in the strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The product is a generic version of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Rexulti tablets in the same strengths, it added.
These tablets will be manufactured at the company's Plthampur facility, Lupin said.
Brexpiprazole tablets are indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy to anti-depressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and for treatment of schizophrenia.
As per IQVIA MAT July 2021 data, Brexpiprazole tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 1,258 million in the US, it added.
Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 947.65 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.65 per cent from their previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU