Tata Steel to work 'expeditiously' to restart NINL, expand capacity

-
ALSO READ
Garcetti should receive Senate confirmation vote expeditiously: White House
Top headlines: LIC IPO, BSE500 headline P/E falls, Tata Steel's NINL bid
Don't need to look for assets after NINL buy: Tata Steel's TV Narendran
Govt approves sale of NINL to Tata Steel Long Products for Rs 12,100 cr
Tata Steel arm to buy govt stake in Neelachal Ispat for Rs 12,100 crore
-
Tata Steel on Monday said it will work "expeditiously" to restart NINL and simultaneously draw a plan to expand its capacity to produce 4.5 MTPA long products complex in the next few years.
In a statement, issued after completing the acquisition of Odisha-based one million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel mill, Tata Steel said it also has to increase NINL's capacity to 10 MTPA by 2030.
The acquisition has been made by step-down company Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLP) for a consideration amount of Rs 12,000 crore.
"The plan is to not only restart 1 MTPA steel plant expeditiously but to also work simultaneously to expand the capacity by building a 4.5 million tonnes per annum state-of-the-art long products complex in the next few years, and further expand it to 10 MTPA by 2030," it said.
In the statement, Tata Steel said that TSLP has completed the acquisition of 93.71 per cent in NINL, a joint venture of four central public sector enterprises -- MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON -- and two Odisha government public sector units -- OMC and IPICOL.
The acquisition has been completed as per the terms and conditions of the share sale and purchase agreement entered on March 10, 2022 and in accordance with the process carried out by the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel and TSLP chairman, said: "The acquisition is a historic achievement and a significant milestone towards building a dedicated long products facility for the Tata Steel Group. The completion of the transaction is a testimony to government of India's focus on its disinvestment programme. The acquisition also reflects our commitment to Odisha and the communities around its operations. We are delighted to welcome NINL and its employees to our family."
According to the statement, the long product segment in India is poised to witness significant growth as India builds its infrastructure through government's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme along with the pick up in the retail housing segment in semi-urban India.
Tata Steel will leverage its capability in the long products business using its strong brand equity, particularly in the retail construction segment, and its extensive, pan-India retail and distribution network to drive scale in long products.
Tata Steel had earlier announced its ambition to increase its capacity to 40 million tonnes per annum by 2030 in India, and the "NINL acquisition strengthens this growth plan over the next decade while providing the enablers to even go beyond the 40 million tonnes target", the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU