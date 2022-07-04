Amadeus signs pact with Air India for providing passenger service system

-
ALSO READ
Air India's PSS switch to improve customer experience, augment revenue
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March to 271,358 units: FADA
'India-UAE trade pact to create job opportunities, boost economy': Goyal
India plans to introduce safety rating system for passenger cars: Ministry
Passenger vehicle dispatches slide 13% in December on chip shortage: SIAM
-
Travel technology company Amadeus will provide passenger service system to Tatas-owned Air India as the airline works on ways to improve operational efficiency as well as customer experience.
Air India is implementing the full Amadeus Alta PSS (Passenger Service System) suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing, and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer programme management, Amadeus said in a statement.
The carrier signed an agreement with Amadeus in this regard on Monday.
"The platform delivers a modern and efficient reservations solution to customers and travel partners. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency," the statement said.
Air India's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said it was adopting several cutting-edge technology solutions to transform the airline's customer experience. "Amadeus Alta PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India," he added.
According to the release, the initial PSS cutover took place in late May and a mid-term roadmap was agreed upon to support the airline's transformation ahead.
"India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers," Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Alta, Amadeus, said.
Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft. The loss-making airline was acquired by Tatas in January.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU