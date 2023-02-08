JUST IN
TD Power Systems net profit appreciates by 3% to Rs 20 crore in Dec quarter

TD Power Systems on Wednesday posted nearly three per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TD Power Systems on Wednesday posted nearly three per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 19.53 crore in the corresponding quarter that ended on December 31, 2021, showed a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 205.65 crore in the quarter from Rs 183.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

Board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 (fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to the equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:49 IST

