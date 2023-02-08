TD Power Systems net profit appreciates by 3% to Rs 20 crore in Dec quarter

on Wednesday posted nearly three per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 19.53 crore in the corresponding quarter that ended on December 31, 2021, showed a filing.

Total income rose to Rs 205.65 crore in the quarter from Rs 183.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

Board has also declared an of Rs 0.50 (fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to the equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

