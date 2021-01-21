Tech played critical role in booming India-US bilateral trade: Nasscom

India-US bilateral trade increased over 400 per cent since 2005, with total increase in value from $37 billion in 2005 to $149 billion in 2019, the said, adding the technology sectors of both countries have played a critical role in driving this.

The Indian tech industry makes significant contributions to the US economy and workforce.

said its member have an important history in the US and provides them vital tech services and helps them innovate, compete and grow.