Tech played critical role in booming India-US bilateral trade: Nasscom

-
ALSO READ
Nasscom welcomes H1B, L1 visa relaxations; remains 'cautiously optimistic'
India added 1,600 tech start-up, 12 unicorns in 2020: Nasscom report
India's tech industry hails Joe Biden's stand on immigration, H-1B rules
Bilateral trade pact with UK to focus on digital, F&B, health: UKIBC CEO
India-US trade: Joe Biden holds key to improved bilateral relations
-
India-US bilateral trade increased over 400 per cent since 2005, with total increase in value from $37 billion in 2005 to $149 billion in 2019, the Nasscom said, adding the technology sectors of both countries have played a critical role in driving this.
The Indian tech industry makes significant contributions to the US economy and workforce.
Nasscom said its member companies have an important history in the US and provides them vital tech services and helps them innovate, compete and grow.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU