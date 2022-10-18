Telecom gear maker HFCL's Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 84.31 crore

-
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 84.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as per a filing.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.94 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated revenue from operations declined by about 6 per cent to Rs 1,051 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the September 2021 quarter, it added.
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 22:04 IST
