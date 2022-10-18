JUST IN
Tech Mahindra plans to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next 5 years
Dealmaking activity severely hit in Sept qtr; down 66% by value: Report
Tech Mahindra to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over next five years
Sojitz Corp sells 2.83% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 825 crore
Tea Board modifies order on blending imported with Indian varieties
Jio overtakes BSNL to become largest landline service provider in August
Tata Starbucks opens 1st Reserve store in Mumbai for premium services
Nissan lines up three SUVs for India entry; X-Trail launch confirmed
DE&I in India Inc: Sexual harassment complaints below pre-pandemic levels
India Inc's freshers' hiring intent surges 61% in HY22, says report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tech Mahindra plans to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next 5 years
Business Standard

Telecom gear maker HFCL's Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 84.31 crore

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 84.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as per a filing

Topics
HFCL | telecom sector | Indian companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three FIIs jointly acquire 2.64% stake in telecom equipment maker HFCL

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 84.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as per a filing.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined by about 6 per cent to Rs 1,051 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the September 2021 quarter, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HFCL

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 22:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.