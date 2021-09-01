Telstra India sets up 2 Innovation and Capability Centres, engineering lab

-
ALSO READ
Telstra launches innovation centres in India to solve challenges in AI, IoT
Statsguru: Key takeaways from the 4G telecom spectrum bidding
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
Rising demand for data centres with 5G, IoT adoption: Savills India study
Cyclone Yaas impact on telecom infrastructure minimal, says DoT
-
Australian telecom firm Telstra's Indian arm on Wednesday announced setting up of innovation and capability centres and an engineering lab in the country where it will test devices for 5G networks.
The centres established in Pune and Hyderabad and the lab in Bengaluru will span across over 1 lakh square feet in total, the company said in a statement.
"At Telstra India, our ambition is to be an epicentre of talent and innovation that drives Telstra's digitally connected future.
"Our expansion in India reiterates our commitment to empower an innovative ecosystem by providing relevant opportunities to our people, co-creating with partners to bring alive cutting edge technology and solutions for our businesses and customers," NT Arunkumar, MD and country head (India) and head of innovation - Telstra India said in the statement.
With the launch of its engineering lab in Bengaluru, Telstra claimed to have become one of the first multinational telecom companies to open a network and product engineering lab in India.
"The 8,500 square feet lab will specialize in creating an end-to-end 4G and 5G environment where testing of 4G and 5G mobile handsets and IoT (internet of things) devices of various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will take place.
"Some of the other focus areas of the lab include testing devices on a 5G network in a virtual environment, developing software for smart devices, testing multiple devices among others," the statement said.
Telstra already has an ICC in Bengaluru which it had set up in July 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU