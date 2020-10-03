Tesla reports record 1,39,300 vehicle deliveries in Q3 despite pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Latest Tesla update will make cars stop automatically at traffic lights
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees breaking even in Q2 will be tight
'Next year for sure': Elon Musk indicates date for Tesla's India entry
Elon Musk plans to get multiplayer games working on Tesla cars: Know more
Tesla posts third quarterly profit in a row, but Elon Musk is not happy
Electric-car maker Tesla has delivered a record 1,39,300 vehicles in the third quarter, beating the earlier estimates of 1,34,720 vehicles.
The company produced 1,28,044 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and delivered 1,24,100 of those.
As for the Model S and Model X, it produced 16,992 of the vehicles and delivered 15,200.
"In terms of days of sales, new vehicle inventory declined further in Q3 as we continue to improve our delivery efficiency," Tesla said in a statement on Friday.
The number is a big improvement from Q2, when Tesla delivered 90,650 cars.
That quarter was tough for Tesla as the company was in partial lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company is expecting to deliver 5,00,000 vehicles in 2020, or a 36 per cent increase over 2019.
But so far the EV maker has only sent out 318,350 cars to customers, meaning it would need to make 1,81,650 deliveries to meet that goal.
"Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct,'' the company added.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the electric car maker is finally ready to enter the India market in 2021.
Musk revealed his plans to bring Tesla cars to India in his response to a Twitter post that asked about the progress on Tesla's planned entry into India.
"Next year for sure," Musk said in response to the tweet that posted pictures of T-shirts with "India wants Tesla" and "India loves Tesla" printed on them.
"Thanks for waiting," he added.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor