Thomas Cook India Q1 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 93.83 cr

Travel services firm (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 93.83 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 108.62 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 315.71 crore. It was Rs 130.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"With the complete reopening of domestic travel and the reopening of international destinations like Maldives, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain among others in quick succession - to fully vaccinated customers, we are witnessing a strong return of positive sentiment and confidence in travel," the firm's MD Madhavan Menon said.

The upcoming festive season is witnessing encouraging demand and with upcoming international opportunities like EXPO 2020 Dubai, IPL and the T20 World Cup, "we expect the momentum to accelerate," he added.

Shares of (India) Ltd closed at Rs 60.55 on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)