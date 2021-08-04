Thomas Cook India Q1 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 93.83 cr

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
-
Travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 93.83 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 108.62 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 315.71 crore. It was Rs 130.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
"With the complete reopening of domestic travel and the reopening of international destinations like Maldives, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain among others in quick succession - to fully vaccinated customers, we are witnessing a strong return of positive sentiment and confidence in travel," the firm's MD Madhavan Menon said.
The upcoming festive season is witnessing encouraging demand and with upcoming international opportunities like EXPO 2020 Dubai, IPL and the T20 World Cup, "we expect the momentum to accelerate," he added.
Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd closed at Rs 60.55 on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU