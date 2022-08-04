JUST IN
Business Standard

Dabur Q1 net profit marginally rises to Rs 441 cr; revenue rises 8%

The FMCG major's revenue from operations rose 8% to Rs 2,822 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 441.06 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 438.30 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing

Its revenue from operations was up 8.07 per cent to Rs 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,611.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,358.52 crore, up 10.81 per cent in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 2,128.32 crore last year.

On Thursday, shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 574.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 15:50 IST

