Dabur Q1 net profit marginally rises to Rs 441 cr; revenue rises 8%

Homegrown FMCG major India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 441.06 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 438.30 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, India said in a regulatory filing



Its revenue from operations was up 8.07 per cent to Rs 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,611.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

India's total expenses were at Rs 2,358.52 crore, up 10.81 per cent in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 2,128.32 crore last year.

On Thursday, shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 574.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

