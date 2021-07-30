Torrent Power to acquire 50 MW solar plant from Lightsource India

on Friday said it has inked an agreement with Lightsource India Ltd and Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd for acquisition of a 50 MW

The enterprise value for the deal is around Rs 317 crore.

" Limited has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Lightsource India Ltd and Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all securities of LREHL Renewables India SPV 1 Private Limited (SPV)," a BSE filing said.

The SPV (special purpose vehicle) operates a 50 MW solar power plant, commissioned in April 2018, situated in Maharashtra.

It has a long-term power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd for full capacity for a period of 25 years.

Enterprise value estimated for this acquisition is around Rs 317 crore, including the viability gap funding (VGF) receivable. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions for transaction closure, it added.

Torrent Power, a Rs 12,173-crore integrated power utility of the Rs 20,000-crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest in the domestic power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,879 MW comprising 2,730 MW gas-based capacity, 787 MW renewable and 362 MW coal-based capacity.

Further, projects of 815 MW are under development.

With the acquisition of the 50 MW solar power plant, Torrent's total generation capacity, including under construction portfolio, will exceed 4.7 GW with renewable portfolio of more than 1.6 GW.

Lightsourcebp (LSbp) is a strategic global partnership between Lightsource Renewable Energy and British Petroleum.

Lightsource India Ltd is the overseas holding company, held jointly by LSbp (51 per cent) and UKCI (49 per cent). Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd is a 100 per cent subsidiary of LSbp.

UK Climate Investments LLP (UKCI) is a joint venture between the Green Investment Group and the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Greenstone Advisors LLP acted as exclusive financial advisors to Lightsource India Ltd for this transaction.

