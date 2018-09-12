TRAI penalises Reliance Jio Rs 3.4 mn for not meeting service parameters

-
-
Reliance Jio has been asked by telecom regulator TRAI to pay financial disincentive of Rs 3.4 million "for not meeting certain call centre service parametres", its parent firm RIL said.
Reliance Jio will take necessary action after obtaining requisite clarification from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a regulatory filing.
"Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received communication from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding payment of financial disincentive of Rs 3.4 million for not meeting certain call centre service parameters," it said.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel had on Tuesday confirmed that it has received demand notices towards penalties totalling Rs 1.1 million for six circles - Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat - for the quarter ended March 2018.
Airtel's penalties were on parameters such as accessibility of call centre, percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, Airtel had informed in BSE filing.
PTI had earlier reported that TRAI had imposed penalties on major telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular (now merged), for slipping on various service quality benchmarks for the March 2018 quarter. The fines cover various parameters and service areas.
