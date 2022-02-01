Indian Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 95.96 cr in Dec qtr

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
AU Small Finance Bank net profit up 68% on strong expansion in NII
Mahindra Logistics' profit after tax declines 72% to Rs 5 cr in Dec quarter
-
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 133.22 crore in the same period last fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,111.22 crore, as against Rs 559.86 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
"The momentum of quarter-on-quarter growth has continued in the third quarter led by the upswing in domestic demand and recovery in international markets," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.
Stating that the company's performance is closely reflective of pre-COVID levels, he said, "we will continue to strengthen our portfolio and growing the new businesses while maintaining our asset-light strategy."
Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, IHCL said it continued on its path of business expansion and consolidation with the acquisition of the balance shares of Roots Corporation Ltd.
IHCL Executive Vice President and CFO Giridhar Sanjeevi said the company has maintained a strong performance with a significant increase of 85 per cent in revenue this quarter, compared to corresponding quarter in the previous year.
"We have also deployed the recent equity raised through the rights issue to retire debt as per the objects of the issue, thereby strengthening IHCL's objective of being a zero-debt company in the long-term," Sanjeevi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU