TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan bags Deming award in Tokyo

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’, at a ceremony held in Tokyo today.
Srinivasan becomes the first Indian industrialist from India to be bestowed with this prestigious award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM), according to a press release.
The Deming Prize is the highest award for TQM in the world. Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’ is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the dissemination and promotion of Total Quality Management (TQM) and is sponsored by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE).
Candidates require recommendations from the members of the Deming Prize Committee, and their primary activities must also be outside Japan.
