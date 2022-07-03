Twitter says it has banned over 46,000 bad accounts in India in May

-
ALSO READ
Twitter blocks over 80 posts and accounts in India after Union govt orders
Twitter India bans account of Pak Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt
WhatsApp bans 1.6 mn Indian accounts in April with compliance to IT rules
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
BMC's Rs 46k-cr budget: No property tax for flats measuring up to 500 q ft
-
Twitter banned more than 46,000 accounts of Indian users in May over violation of its guidelines, the microblogging platform said in its monthly compliance report on Sunday.
According to the report, Twitter removed 43,656 accounts for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content, while 2,870 accounts were banned for promoting terrorism.A
The platform received 1,698 complaints in India via its local grievance mechanism between April 26, 2022 and May 25, 2022.
This includes complaints pertained to online abuse/harassment (1,366), hateful conduct (111), misinformation and manipulated media (36), sensitive adult content (28), impersonation (25), among others.
It also took action against 1,621 uniform resource locators (URLs) during the period, which includes URLs for violating norms related to online harassment (1,077), hateful conduct (362), and sensitive adult content (154).
In addition, Twitter also processed 115 grievances which appealed account suspensions. No account suspensions were revoked, the report said.
"While we welcome everyone to express themselves on our platform, we do not tolerate behaviour that harasses, threatens, dehumanises, or uses fear to silence the voices of others," Twitter said in the report.
Meanwhile, Google India purged 393,303 pieces of bad content in May via automated detection to prevent dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse and violent extremist content, according to its monthly transparency report on Sunday.
The tech giant also removed 62,673 pieces of content as a result of user complaints in May.
On Friday, Meta-owned WhatsApp also announced that it banned over 19 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of May in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.
The platform had banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April.
The company also received 528 grievance reports in May within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 24.
In April, WhatsApp received 844 grievance reports within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 123.
Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.
--IANS
rvt/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU