Twitter services resume after global outage hits thousands of users

Microblogging site faced an outage on Wednesday with several users, including those in India, reporting issues with refreshing their newsfeeds or posting new content on the website.

The service, which went down at around 4 pm resumed after a short while.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, affected regions in India included major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Lucknow and Patna among others.

Users in India complained about the homepage being unable to load. The issue began around 4 pm. The users claimed website was not allowing users to refresh their feeds. Issues were reflected not only on the web version but also on the app for iPhone and Android.

As many as 58 per cent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 per cent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 per cent complaining about the server connection, as per the Downdetector.

After connectivity was restored, many users swarmed the microblogging platform to share their thoughts on the outage.

Some found humour in the situation and shared hilarious memes.

Some users took the opportunity to troll the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, several Indian users noted that the network went down only on Jio networks.

