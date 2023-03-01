JUST IN
TVS Motor records 1.97% decline in sales at 276,150 units in February
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO receives 12% subscription on first day
Migsun Group to invest Rs 706 cr in high-street commercial project in Delhi
NCLAT dismisses plea challenging insolvency against Avantha Power
Adani Group secures $3 bn credit from sovereign wealth fund: Sources
Layoffs hit Nike, impacted workers share personal experience on LinkedIn
PVR Inox to add 200 screens each year; expects double-digit growth in FY24
IRCTC partners with HDFC Bank to launch co-branded travel credit card
Tata Motors vehicle sales accelerate by 3% at 79,705 units in February
McDonald's north and east to partner NGOs for hiring 1,500 people by 2025
You are here: Home » Companies » News
TVS Motor records 1.97% decline in sales at 276,150 units in February
icon-arrow-left
Twitter services resume after global outage hits thousands of users
Business Standard

Bajaj Finserv gets regulatory license to start mutual fund business

Bajaj Finserv MF aims to create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company

Topics
Bajaj Finserv | Mutual Funds

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Bajaj Finserv said on Wednesday it has received the market regulator's license to start its mutual fund business.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management as investment manager, will soon offer mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds in the active and passive segments, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

"A resurgent India, rising investor confidence and digital access to financial services is leading to high adoption of mutual funds," said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv.

Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds jumped nearly 72% to 125.47 billion rupees ($1.52 billion) in January, their highest in four months, offsetting some heavy selling by foreign investors, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed last month.

Nimesh Chandan is chief investment officer at the mutual fund.

Bajaj Finserv is a holding company for financial services businesses including non-bank lender Bajaj Finance. Both firms are listed on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index.

($1 = 82.4250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj Finserv

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.