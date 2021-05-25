Triumph drives in new Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh

British premium brand Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the updated version of Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Bonneville Bobber comes with enhanced engine performance, technology and equipment.

"The Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of one year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked out finishing giving the a more stunning appeal," Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

With the launch of the Bobber, the company's classic line-up now has an overall of nine motorcycles including three special editions which, by far is the largest modern classic portfolio offered by a premium manufacturer in the country offering motorcycles from 900 cc up to a 1,200 cc platform, he added.

The new Bobber comes powered with Triumph's latest generation Bonneville 1,200 cc engine which generates a peak power of 78PS.

The 2021 Bobber also exceeds EURO 5 requirements, giving lower emissions than the previous generation, and improved fuel economy, the company noted.

Riding distance is also enhanced by the new, larger, 12 litre fuel tank which gives up to 33 per cent more range, it added.

