Uber kicks off on-demand 24x7 'Auto Rentals' in six Indian cities

Uber on Wednesday launched an on-demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune that will allow riders to make multiple stops along a journey.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The service allows riders to do more by the hour at an affordable price point of Rs 149 for a one-hour/10 km package, with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours.

"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

According to the company, 'Auto Rentals' will provide riders with a personalised experience with flexibility and convenience in situations where they need to run errands or make several stops without having to worry about booking multiple trips.

In addition, Uber also launched a set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 16:54 IST

