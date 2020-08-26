Uber kicks off on-demand 24x7 'Auto Rentals' in six Indian cities

Ride-hailing major on Wednesday launched an on-demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune that will allow riders to make multiple stops along a journey.

The service allows riders to do more by the hour at an affordable price point of Rs 149 for a one-hour/10 km package, with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours.

"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, India and South Asia, said in a statement.

According to the company, 'Auto Rentals' will provide riders with a personalised experience with flexibility and convenience in situations where they need to run errands or make several stops without having to worry about booking multiple trips.

In addition, also launched a set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.

